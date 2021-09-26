A5 stretch shut as multi-car crash leaves two people trapped

At least two people have been hurt in crash involving multiple vehicles at a busy Shropshire roundabout.

The A5 is closed between Gobowen Whittington following the crash which happened at the Five Crosses roundabout in Gobowen, near Oswestry, at around 2.45pm on Sunday.

Police said multiple vehicles were involved and two people were trapped.

Paramedics and fire crews were also at the scene.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "@OsCops road traffic collision coming in on the A5 on the Five Ways roundabout. Several vehicles involved with two people trapped.

"Closures on the A5 between Gobowen and Whittington. Police, fire and ambulance on scene. Please avoid."

More to follow.

