Oh yes, they did! Oswestry panto group bags £3,000 boost

Gobowen Pantomime Group has received £3,000 from Persimmon Homes West Midlands to help fund this year’s production.

The funding will support the group with staging costs, props, and equipment and helping to keep ticket prices affordable for the community.

The cheque presentation was attended by Joe Turner, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, and Craig Emery from the Gobowen Pantomime Group.

Adele Rogers, Chair of Gobowen Pantomime Group, said: "We thank Persimmon for their kind donation of £3,000 to our Pantomime Group – it will really help towards the work of putting on shows in Gobowen. We always aim to keep prices low to keep the panto accessible to as many people as possible. In the last 2 years our group has performed to over 1,000 people and we will back in December performing Jack & the Beanstalk."

Joe Turner, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re proud to support Gobowen Pantomime Group and help make this year’s production possible. With our Sidings development coming soon to Gobowen, it’s important to us to invest in local projects that bring people together and reflect our commitment to the communities where we build.”