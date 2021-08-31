Delays expected due to windfarm traffic for several days

Parts for the Hendy Windfarm, situated in Llandegley, Powys, are being transported from 9.30am for the next three days.

Transportation of the parts started today, but will continue on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The parts, delivered on 'abnormal loads' are being driven from Ellesmere Port, down through Mid Wales, and to the windfarm site.

The Welsh Government's roads department has issued rough timings for when to expect disruption, with motorists urged to plan ahead.

The route will see the vehicles travel down through Oswestry on the A5, before following the A483 to Newtown, it will continue on the A489 and A470 to Rhayader, then the A44 to its final destination.