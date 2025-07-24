Ellesmere Town Council inviting community to join meeting
Ellesmere Town Council are holding an 'Extraordinary Meeting' on Monday (28 July) at Ellesmere Town Hall starting at 7pm. Members of the public are very welcome to attend.
Public Participation Session
A period of 10 minutes will be granted for members of the public to make representations, answer questions, and give evidence in respect of the business on the agenda, or raise matters for a future agenda, as per section 3 of the Town Council's Standing Orders.