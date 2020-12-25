Reflections on Christmas as lights are mirrored on wet pavements

Neil Wilkinson's photo of Cross Street in Oswestry

Oswestry man, Neil Wilkinson took his camera out in the rain to capture some spectacular photos of the town's Christmas lights reflected in the puddles and wet pavements.

He said: "The streets of Oswestry are beautifully lit and looking festive and warm for Christmas. And they looked awesome reflected in the wet pavements."

