Reflections on Christmas as lights are mirrored on wet pavements

If every cloud has a silver lining then the ones over Oswestry had shimmers of gold, blue and bronze as well.

Neil Wilkinson's photo of Cross Street in Oswestry

Oswestry man, Neil Wilkinson took his camera out in the rain to capture some spectacular photos of the town's Christmas lights reflected in the puddles and wet pavements.

He said: "The streets of Oswestry are beautifully lit and looking festive and warm for Christmas. And they looked awesome reflected in the wet pavements."

Each year Oswestry town council puts up the festive lights as part of its Christmas celebrations. Sadly this year the council's lights switch-on event had to be held virtually because of Coronavirus restrictions and its hugely popular Christmas Live event had to be cancelled.

