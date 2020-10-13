Grants for bodies helping people in Oswestry

At its recent finance meeting Oswestry Town Council awarded the grants to the Dragon ADC football academy for kit and equipment and to the Shropshire ME group towards the cost of providing virtual support.

Simon Walker, treasurer of Dragon ADC said the club for boys and girls met on Mondays and Saturdays at Oswestry School. During this year Covid restrictions had meant that not everyone that wanted to play had been able to take part. But he said the club had held more than 100 sessions and has recently launched a new girls' football group.

It was also hoping to expand to help others in the community such as those with disabilities but needed help in purchasing equipment.

The £500 grant for the Shropshire ME group will go to the work the group does in Oswestry.

In an appeal to the council, treasurer, David Pass, said that getting funds was difficult and that the group had enough money to last about five months before it would have to suspend its activities.