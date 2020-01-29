Donated coats for collection in Oswestry

Last term, Year 9 students at school, as part of their focus on the topic of kindness launched an appeal for donations of coats.

Over recent weeks the school has been inundated with all shapes and sizes of coats brought in by students, parents, staff and member of the local community.

Mrs Sian Newey, Head of Academic Progress for Year 9 said that many people were not able to buy warm coats needed for the cold weather.

She said that The Marches School with support from The Qube were running a two-day coat drive in Oswestry, on Friday (31st January) at The Marches School Reception from 10am until 2pm and at The Qube from10am – 12:00pm. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone in need of a coat to come along and collect one, no questions asked. Any remaining coats that are not taken will then be donated to charity.

Mrs Sian Newey, Head of Academic Progress for Year 9 commented; “Charity is not just about how much money we can raise but also about the difference we can make. Our Year 9 students and the school community have really got behind the appeal. We thank everyone who has donated to the campaign and hope that this act of kindness will make a difference to the lives of those less fortunate in the local community.”