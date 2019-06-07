Snowdon walk to raise hospital funds is postponed because of weather

The Snowpaedic challenge for the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital should have taken place on Saturday but organisers say with heavy rain today and more forecast for Saturday it had been decided to call it off.

Now the event will be rescheduled for September.

A spokesman for the Orthopaedic Institute at the hospital, which organises the annual event, said: "With great disappointment we have decided to postpone our Snowpaedic Challenge 2019 due to adverse weather conditions which will make it potentially dangerous."

The walk was to have raised money for a new Veterans' Service.

The existing Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service is the first of its kind in the UK, which provides outpatient clinics to those who have served in the UK military with arthritic lower limb problems.

A £1.5 million appeal was launched by the hospital towards the end of last year to fund the new Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre, which will allow veterans to be treated in a bespoke environment suited to their needs.