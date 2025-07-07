Staying safe from fraud and scams - group hear helpful advice

Following various items of business including details of our walk and meal in August and updates of entries to Oswestry Show and WI Day, our speaker for the evening was welcomed.

PC Rebecca Smith, from West Mercia Police, shared with us an immense amount of information regarding Cyber Crime, which is widely regarded as an unseen pandemic and is affecting all of us in some way; either personally or through businesses we use. For example, the recent problems at M&S, the Co-Op and Harrods as well as various banks and other institutions. It was daunting to realise how determined, resourceful, manipulative, well-trained and well-funded some of the operators of scams are; but reassuring that there are several things that we can do to protect ourselves.

Remember how we were taught to trust or talk to a policeman? One of the most eye-opening facts was that police uniform, badges, warrant cards etc. can all be bought on eBay – so realistic that even the police can’t spot them as fakes. So, if a policeman turns up at your house unexpectedly – check with the police station first that they are legitimate before letting them in.

She told us that fraud can take place just about anywhere, online, on social media, by email, phone, and on your doorstep; and that if we know where scammers might show up, we’ll be more likely to spot suspicious activity whenever and wherever it happens. One of our best weapons against fraud is knowledge, once we know the tactics fraudsters commonly use and what signs to look out for, we will have more chance of avoiding them.

If we do get scammed, Rebecca stated that we shouldn’t think of ourselves as being tricked or taken-in but rather that we have been manipulated, even groomed by the fraudsters. Many are backed by foreign governments for whom it is big business, and it appears that they will stop at nothing and certainly don’t seem to have any conscience, sympathy or empathy.

She stressed that passwords are crucial for protecting personal, financial and sensitive information. They act as our online accounts first line of defence against cyber attacks. Weak passwords can be cracked in seconds but instead she suggested using a strong, unique password for each account by combining three random words for example Rubbish.Bird.Fuel. The longer and more unusual our password is, the harder it is for a cyber criminal to crack.

Our passwords are our front doors to accounts – emails, banks etc, so we need to make sure they are closed as securely as they can be.

On another front, we don’t leave our front doors open but many of us are quite lax about sharing personal information on social media and inviting almost anyone in if they so choose. We were warned to be careful about sharing dates, holidays, photos – all can be used to gain entry or access to people and places close to us.

We were told of where we can send spam text messages free of charge as well where to forward emails and websites so that fraud protection agencies can work on them and build up defences and strategies to combat the perpetrators.

We were all frantically trying to take in all the information and remember the vital details but Rebecca promised to send it all Margaret who will then share it with us. This was another meeting where we had a lot to think about and act upon. As stated at the start – it is quite scary at what they can do but good to know that our fate can be in our own hands and that there is a lot of help out there to support us.

Janet J gave the vote of thanks.

The competition for the number of words made using letters from ‘cyber crime’ was won by Janet J, with Kelly second and Eiry third.

Two members have been invited to join Maesbury WI for a meal and talk in their hut to celebrate their 100th anniversary on 22nd October. A draw was held for all those interested which resulted in Margaret E and Pam being selected to represent us.

Our next meeting will be held on Thursday 4 September at 7.15pm in Pant Memorial Institute when Rob McBride will give a talk entitled ‘Tree hunter’.

We always welcome new members or anyone interested in coming along and finding out more - please just turn up or contact us at pantwi1931@gmail.com.