Navigating Oswestry just got easier thanks to community partnership

Lee Lucks, Chair of Oswestry Borderland Tourism, said: “When the Tourist Information Centre moved to the indoor market, we realised that the map boards and maps needed changing and updating. We approached Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District to see if they could help with funding, and they came up trumps.”

New Oswestry maps are on the move. From left: Lee Lucks, Chair of Oswestry Borderland Tourism; Mayor of Oswestry Cllr Rosie Radford; Lindsey Pierce, Oswestry Business Improvement District Assistant Manager. Photo: Graham Mitchell (GRUM)

Mayor of Oswestry cllr Rosie Radford said they were happy to be able to use some funding from UK Government to help. The funding available was aimed at directly supporting improvements to Powis Indoor Market and encouraging visitors. The pot included a small amount for improving branding and signage so that markets continue to be at the centre of the town’s cultural identity.

With additional support from Oswestry Business Improvement District and advertisers, the project was completed with new signage in place and 50,000 copies of the town maps and mini guides available.

The maps are in dispensers around town helping visitors to Oswestry Food & Drink Festival, Oswestry Balloon Carnival and other events over the summer to find their way around easily.