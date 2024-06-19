Man detained for alleged Whitchurch drug dealing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Brendan Chan, aged 25, of Burway Drive has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, driving whilst disqualified, possession with intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of a controlled cannabis, using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, as well as acquire, using or possessing criminal property.

Magistrates remanded him in custody ahead of an appearance at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 11 July.