Plans for single-plot gypsy caravan site refused after concerns over 'urbanisation of countryside'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The scheme for land opposite Coppice Farm in Bings Heath would have seen a residential caravan site created including a pitch for a static caravan, with two parking spaces. A utility building, sewage package treatment plant and improvements to existing access were also included in the development.

Applicant Mr J Evans argued the triangular plot was a windfall site that “forms a sustainable pattern of development”, adding that the scheme would contribute to the local need for traveller pitches.

However Shropshire Council said the scheme would be an “isolated development in open countryside” and added that they believed the 1.8 metre high gates and asphalt surfacing proposed as part of the scheme would be “alien additions at odds with the prevailing character of the area”.

“The applicant’s family are Romany Gypsies and have a strong local connection with Shawbury and its surrounding area,” said a supporting planning statement submitted with the proposal.

“It is understood that Shropshire Council maintains a waiting list for its pitches to seek to manage allocations and the Gypsy Liaison team can clarify the current situation in terms of vacancies and potentially suitability.

The location of a proposed caravan site near Bings Heath, between Shrewsbury and Shawbury. Photo: Google

“There is clearly a substantial unmet need for gypsy sites in the County, a dire shortage of alternative sites to meet the identified need and, the Council will be unable to identify a five-year supply of deliverable land for gypsy sites.

“The site is not isolated and is located within a sporadic development of properties in the settlement of Bings Heath which is bounded by a country highway linking local villages and the A53 Shawbury Road,” it added.

However the council’s planning officers disagreed, saying the site was indeed in open countryside, and added that not enough evidence had been submitted to support the applicants local connections to the area.

“The nearest settlement is the village of Hadnall, located approximately is 4km away. Shawbury is located approximately 4.8km away and the northern edge of Shrewsbury is 5km away,” said the officer’s report.

“As such, the site is neither within nor adjacent to settlement boundaries and is clearly divorced from any recognisable settlement.

“The proposed gates along with 1.8 m high close board fence and tarmacadam surfacing would have the effect of urbanising the area, appearing as alien additions and completely at odds with the prevailing character of the surrounding locality.”

The proposal had attracted a total of eight public comments; six objections and two in support of the proposals. The application was refused by Shropshire Council’s planning department on Thursday, October 17.