Three-vehicle crash on A53 between Shrewsbury and Shawbury stalls traffic

West Mercia Police attended to the crash on the A53 at the junction with Parrys Lane near Bings Heath, Shrewsbury, at around 8:20am today (Wednesday, May 21).

A spokesperson for the force said nobody was seriously injured in the crash and no arrests have been made.

The crash happened on the A53 between Shrewsbury and Shawbury.

During the incident, traffic had begun to mount on the ‘A’ road but this seems to be easing now, according to AA Traffic.