'They need to be improving them, not axing them' - MP hits out at Post Office after outreach services cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Post Office has announced the closure of outreach services in Cockshutt, Clive, Knockin, Weston Rhyn, West Felton, Ruyton XI Towns and Shawbury.

Meanwhile Oswestry's Post Office is one of 115 at risk of closure with the Post Office looking at plans to offload its last remaining directly-owned branches.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has hit out at the Post Office saying services "need improving, not axing" and has warned that vulnerable people who are cut off from high streets by "poor" public transport will suffer as a result.

Helen Morgan MP, second from left, with Councillor Jay Moore, former Oswestry Mayor Mark Owen, and local publican Grace Goodlad.

Thousands have signed the MP's petition to 'Save Oswestry Post Office'. The Liberal Democrat MP said its closure threatens to leave residents without easy access to "essential postal and banking services" that are important for elderly residents, small businesses, and those without access to public transport.

Mrs Morgan met with the Post Office last Friday (May 16), calling for services to be protected, and is planning to present her petition in Parliament.

Mrs Morgan said: "I’m very disappointed that the Post Office is choosing to cut services at a time when they need improving, not axing.

"The Post Office has drastically reduced these services and made them difficult to access and is now using the resultant lack of demand to justify closing them.

Oswestry Post Office in Willow Street. Picture: Google

"Vulnerable and elderly people who are already isolated and cut off from nearby services will suffer as a result.

"If you are affected by these changes please get in touch with me - and with the Post Office so that we can make the strength of feeling clear."

The MP said she is keen to hear from constituents who will be and have been affected by changes to Post Office services.

Residents can sign Mrs Morgan's petition to protect and improve Post Office services in rural areas here.