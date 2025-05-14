105-year-old VE Day veteran who rescued aircrew during WWII honoured by Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

RAF Shawbury played host to a poignant ceremony yesterday (May 13) where the Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner honoured VE Day veteran Colin Cole from Oswestry.

She presented Colin with three commemorative VE Day coins. The event celebrated Colin’s remarkable service and contributions and was attended by representatives from organisations signing the Armed Forces Covenant, as well as Station Commander Wing Commander Paddy Durnin, Station Commandant Group Captain Mike Jordan, and other distinguished guests.

Born on June 12 in 1919, Colin began his career in the Royal Air Force in 1939, ahead of the outbreak of war and introduction of conscription.

VE Day Veteran Colin Cole is honoured by Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner. Picture: Shropshire Council.

He served as a wireless operator known as a "sparks" during the early months of his career in Lysander aircraft.

Colin later joined the RAF Air Sea Rescue Service and spent more than four years aboard High Speed Launch 126, working alongside a crew of 10 to 12 people. His duties saw him involved in historic moments such as the Dunkirk Evacuation, the D-Day Invasion, and Victory in Europe Day.

His mission was not only to rescue aircrew - including both allies and enemies - but to also retrieving bodies from the sea.

Colin's service extended beyond the official end of the war as he supported the movements of personnel and resources across the sea to and from Europe.

After his military career, Colin embarked on a new journey in education and became a teacher specialising in helping less able youngsters - long before this became a recognized focus in the field.

In tribute to Colin, Shropshire Council said his compassion and pioneering efforts "left an enduring legacy, shaping the lives of countless students".

The authority added that the 105-year-old "remains an inspiration" and that his life is a "testament to resilience, compassion, and vitality".

Remarkably, despite his years abroad working to rescue aircrew, Colin only learned to swim after the conflict had ended.

He has enjoyed a happy marriage to Joan, a love of dogs and continues to have good health.

Armed Forces Covenant Lead at Shropshire Council, Sean McCarthy said: "It was an honour to be in the presence of a VE Day veteran and to listen to some of Colin’s stories. It puts things into perspective when you hear what people went through 80 years ago. We owe this generation so much for the sacrifices they made."

A Shropshire Council statement added: "The presentation of commemorative VE Day coins by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire underscores the gratitude and respect owed to veterans like Colin. His story is one of courage, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to service, both in wartime and beyond, inspiring all who have the honour of hearing it."