Court delays sentencing for danger driver teen who caused girlfriend's death in Shawbury crash
The sentencing of a teenager whose dangerous driving killed his girlfriend has been delayed.
Logan Addison, 18 and of Hazels Road, Shawbury, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday for a brief hearing.
Last month Addison was found guilty of causing the death of his girlfriend, 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan, by dangerous driving, after a trial.
Sentencing had initially been scheduled for this week, but that date has now been pushed back.
The court heard that the initial date could no longer be kept, because a pre-sentence report from the probation service has not been completed.