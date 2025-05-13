Court delays sentencing for danger driver teen who caused girlfriend's death in Shawbury crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Logan Addison, 18 and of Hazels Road, Shawbury, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday for a brief hearing.

Last month Addison was found guilty of causing the death of his girlfriend, 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan, by dangerous driving, after a trial.

Sentencing had initially been scheduled for this week, but that date has now been pushed back.

The court heard that the initial date could no longer be kept, because a pre-sentence report from the probation service has not been completed.