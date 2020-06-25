Advertising
Tractor driver stopped near Shawbury with no license or insurance
A woman driving a tractor with no license or insurance was reported to police and later stopped.
Members of the public had reported a green John Deere vehicle which was being driven around the roads of Shropshire today.
It was found that the woman driving the tractor had neither a valid license nor appropriate insurance so police apprehended the driver this morning at the B5063 in the area of Roden and High Ercall, near Shawbury.
The tractor was stopped and the driver reported.
