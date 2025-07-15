RAF celebrates 75 years of air operations in Shropshire with parade

Royal Air Force Shawbury was set up in 1950, and on Friday (July 11) celebrated 75 years of continuous delivery of military air operations training in the county.

To mark the occasion, 115 personnel from the Defence College of Air and Space Operations, which is based at Royal Air Force Shawbury, paraded at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Wing Commander Mark Paxman was the Parade Commander, with marching musical support provided by the Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

Air Vice-Marshal Jason Appleton of Air Officer 2 Group took the salute at the parade. Group Captain Mike Jordan said: “It is my huge privilege to be Commandant of the Defence College of Air and Space Operations (DCASO) but holding the reigns of the college during this 75th year of Air and Space Ops Training excellence at RAF Shawbury is a special honour.

Photo: Ian Forshaw

"Having served at Shawbury in various capacities since 1999, I have seen first-hand the growth of the DCASO from its foundations in the Central Air Traffic Control School, School of Aerospace Battle Management, and School of Air Operations Control but, most importantly, I am privileged to have worked with so many talented people who have consistently taught our Air and Space Operations trainees with such professionalism and passion.

Photo: Ian Forshaw

"Marking this enormously impressive milestone with so many past, current (and, potentially, future) whole-force staff, service veterans and friends is visible recognition of the efforts of so many, over such a long period.

Photo: Ian Forshaw

"To say that I am extremely proud of the DCASO trainers and support staff team is an understatement. Their collegiate, innovative and expert teaching reflects their proud heritage and ensures not only exceptional Air and Space Operations professional skills but also develops the core values and service ethos of our enormously talented trainees, who are the future of His Majesty’s Armed Forces and the Air and Space Operations profession.

Photo: Ian Forshaw

"A changing global environment, marked by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity is placing growing demands on UK defence and its people but I have no doubt that the DCASO will continue to play a critical role in training outstanding war-fighters and leaders in Air and Space Operations , ensuring the readiness of HM Armed Forces and the UK’s global allies.”