13 convicted Shropshire criminals locked up in June - including child rapist and killer driver

The courts in Shropshire were busy last month as they heard a range of cases. From sexual abuse to drug driving, many people were sentenced to jail time for their crimes.

Among them were a wedding guest who punched a "lifelong friend" and broke his jaw in drunken rampage at a Telford venue and a man from south Shropshire who committed crimes against children.

The Shropshire Star also reported on a range of drug-related crimes.

After a long month of sentencing, here are 13 criminals who appeared before judges and have been jailed:

1) Jason Millw​​​​ard

Lorry driver Millward was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, after he gave his “lifelong friend” a broken jaw two days before Christmas and called a policeman a “Polish c***”.

The 41-year-old had been rowing outside Hadley Park Hotel in Telford with his dad in December 2023.

Millward’s father soon ended up on the floor, and on his way back inside the venue, Millward punched his old friend, who had come out to play peacemaker, in the face twice, leaving him with a fractured jaw.

The injury left the victim unable to close his mouth properly or eat certain foods. He also had to have six weeks off work.

Millward was jailed for 12 months.

2) Jonathan Winn

Jonathan Winn. Picture: West Mercia Police

Oswestry pervert Jonathan Winn was convicted of downloading and distributing child sex abuse images last year, and as a result he was banned from travelling abroad without informing police in advance.

But the 46-year-old absconded on a ferry from Hull to the Netherlands with his partner and her daughter in October last year, travelling onwards to Poland and then Thailand.

He was arrested by police in Thailand in January and was in prison for two months before being deported back in March.

Winn tried to travel abroad again - and was caught by police again, before being handed an 18-month suspended jail sentence at Liverpool Crown Court.

In June, Judge Samantha Crabb sent him down for 34 months.

3) Harvey O’Connor

Harvey O’Connor. Photo: WMP

Harvey O’Connor, of Village Road, Shifnal, was jailed for seven and a half years after raping a woman in Bridgnorth.