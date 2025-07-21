Five new homes planned for former sewage works site in Shawbury

The application, which has been submitted by Robert Pinches, is for land in Shawbury.

A design and access statement prepared by agents Shaun Jones Planning and Rural has been submitted with the proposal outlining what is planned for the 0.88-acre site on the outskirts of the village.

The land suggested for the development is described as the former RAPRA sewage works, and is located off the A53 to the southwest of the village.

Describing the land, the statement said: "The site is level, triangular in shape and circa 0.88 acres edged red on the location plan.

"The western boundary is the A53, the northeastern boundary is new housing and the southwestern boundary is the applicant’s house, garden and farm buildings.

"The site contains some of the original sewage works infrastructure relating to the original RAPRA building from the 1950s.

"Within the site is an electricity substation within a building and a separate smaller building housing underground sewer pipes. There are a number of pipes and cables underneath the site and the proposed development has been designed around it."

Describing the proposal for the development it added: "The proposed development is for five detached houses which will be low density development. An arboricultural assessment has been carried out. The houses have been designed around the underground infrastructure and the limitations of the tree survey. We propose two-storey houses."

The application also said the proposed access is onto the A53, and that amendments could be made to the junction if required, with land in possession of the applicant.

It stated: "The site adjoins the A53 and is within the 30mph zone. There is a wide road verge providing superb visibility in both directions. The existing entrance into the site is level with tarmac base [and] is circa seven metres in width which is wide enough for the proposed development so few alterations would be required.

"There is adequate space within the applicant’s ownership or the road verge to carry out any necessary alterations."

The statement urged the council to approve the plan, stating: "We consider the site is ideally located in the village for facilities, infrastructure and organic growth. There are no technical limitations or designations preventing development of this site.

"The village can accommodate the development. Shropshire Council is encouraged to support this site."

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.