'You can 'christen' my car with me' - Shropshire 31-year-old's sick messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl

Daniel Price, 33, of Glebelands, Shawbury, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to two charges - one of attempted sexual communication with a child, and one of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said that Price had pleaded guilty to the offences on the day his trial was due to take place, and that the pleas had been entered on a 'basis', which was accepted by the prosecution.

Price's basis said he had 'no intention' of meeting the 12-year-old child he believed he was talking to, and had gotten 'carried away' while using medication and alcohol during a depressive episode.

Mr Jones said that the offences had taken place over mobile phone messaging from November to December 2023.

The court heard that an 'undercover operative' had set up an account on Snapchat, purporting to be a 12-year-old girl called Layla.

Price made contact with the profile - which made clear it was for a 12-year-old in the initial responses - and pretended he was 16-years-old. He was 31 at the time.

Mr Jones read a series of extracts from messages over the court of the offending, with Price initially telling the 'girl' she 'looked like she has a nice smile', and asking if she wanted him to be her 'boyfriend'.

Price requested a picture of 'Layla', and was sent an image described to the court as clearly of a 12-year-old, wearing a school uniform.