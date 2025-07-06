Shropshire school where 'pupils soar on wings like eagles' celebrates glowing report after inspection

Weston Lullingfields CE Primary School near Baschurch has celebrated glowing feedback after a visit by inspectors from the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) on June 9.

In their report, inspectors described the village primary school as a "hopeful and happy school" at the heart of its rural setting.

Weston Lullingfields CE Primary School is celebrating praise from SIAMS. Headteacher Kate Scott is pictured with pupils

Leaders have been commended for creating an environment where pupils and their families "feel cherished". The report added that many children's lives have been "profoundly transformed" by the support they receive.

SIAMS inspectors stated that Weston Lullingfields CE School is "living up to its foundation" as a church school and is enabling pupils and adults to "flourish".

Outlining strengths of the school, inspectors said the school's Christian vision is said to have a "significant impact" and is described as being "woven throughout the school".

Headteacher Kate Scott is over the moon with praise.

She said: "I am immensely proud of the report as it identifies the wonderful uniqueness of our school and has highlighted so many amazing things that our children do everyday.

Delight for pupils at Weston Lullingfields CE School near Baschurch after a glowing report

"For example, the inspector reported on how the pupils at Weston Lullingfields CE School could use impressive vocabulary, how they enjoy learning and have a deep understanding of injustice which means they are empowered to tackle topics that are important to them, leading to a strong sense of responsibility and advocating for change.

"The inspector could see how our children recognise the positive attributes in each other and that they find joy in lifting others up and that they treat each other with a deep sense of kindness and compassion."

The village primary school is unique in that it allows some pupils to be educated on a 'flexi school' arrangement where they spend part of their week in school and some days being educated at home.

The report states that this is "tailored" to suit children's needs and enables vulnerable pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to "thrive".

The report said: "At Weston Lullingfields, pupils 'soar on wings like eagles'. It is a hopeful and happy school at the heart of its rural setting. Driven by the vision, leaders have created an environment in which pupils and their families are cherished.

"For many, their lives are profoundly transformed by the nurture and support that they receive. This is a testament to the impact of the vision.

"Staff work tirelessly to develop pupils’ resilience and encourage high standards of personal achievement. Strong relationships with parents ensure that school and home, work together closely. This leads to a personalised approach that helps pupils do their best.

"Working with local partners, this small school offers a range of opportunities to pupils and adults. This enables them to discover new gifts and talents."