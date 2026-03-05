A town steeped in flavour, pride and creativity - why this Shropshire market town could win UK Town of Culture

Market Drayton is among several Shropshire towns preparing to put itself forward for the Government’s 2028 UK Town of Culture competition.

The contest, which was launched earlier this year as part of efforts to “restore pride in communities”, will award the winning town with £3 million and kickstart a year‑long programme of cultural celebrations.

The canal at Market Drayton

While towns across the country are working on their expressions of interest ahead of the spring shortlisting, we’re taking a closer look at the local contenders vying to become the UK’s first Town of Culture.

Today, we're taking a look at the canal‑side charm of Market Drayton.

A town built on markets, makers and centuries of flavour

Inside Market Drayton's indoor market

As the name would suggest, independent traders have been at the heart of the medieval town of Market Drayton life since 1245. And after all these years, Shropshire’s third largest market town is still home a thriving historic street market as well as an indoor market too.

With such a rich history of hawking and peddling, it's no real surprise the town is home to several independent shops and cafes - and, famously, Joule's Brewery.

Over the last few years, the company's many investments and growing reputation has seen the market town become a must-visit for beer enthusiasts.

But Market Drayton is arguably prouder of its title as the 'home of gingerbread' with the first recorded mention of the sweet treat being made in the town in 1793.