WM Morrison Supermarket has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission for the 'We Buy Any Car' business to be based in the car park at its Market Drayton store on Maer Lane.

The firm has also requested permission for signage to go with the new business.

A planning statement submitted with the application explains the pod will take up two of the car parking spaces.

Morrisons in Market Drayton. Picture: Google Streetview

It states: "The choice of location for the WeBuyAnyCar.com pod is not only complimentary to the existing use of the site but also purposefully promotes economic activity within a key retail location.