Firefighters close road while tackling North Shropshire chimney blaze

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident on Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton at around 7.30pm yesterday - Thursday, January 30.

One fire crew was sent to the scene and after assessing the situation used an aerial platform to get above the property to tackle the fire.

Due to the nature of the incident a road closure was put in place.

Firefighters used the aerial platform to get above the chimney and spray water down the flue. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

A social media post from Market Drayton Fire Station said: "At 19:31 hours on Thursday the rescue pump from Market Drayton, was mobilised by our fire control, who are located at headquarters in Shrewsbury, to a report of a chimney fire at a domestic property on Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton.

"On arrival at the scene the crew found burning embers and smoke emitting from the chimney pot.

"The crew quickly set about carrying out an inspection of the property using a thermal imaging camera, to try and assess where exactly in the chimney the fire was located.

"Due to the fire being believed to be located within the flue of the chimney, between the first floor and the chimney stack, and there being limited access from within the property, an assistance message was transmitted to fire control requesting the attendance of an (ALP) aerial ladder platform.

"On receiving this message control mobilised the ALP and a support pump from Shrewsbury. On arrival of the ALP it was set up and used to gain access to the chimney stack.

"Once access was gained into the correct flue, a hose reel jet was just to spray water down the chimney to extinguish the fire.

"Whilst the ALP was in use to deal with the fire, Shrewsbury Road was closed to traffic between the junction with Clive Road and Elizabeth Court as a safety precaution.

"The fire was successfully extinguished with no damage being caused to the building or injuries to anyone.

"Crews remained on scene until approximately 11pm checking the property with thermal imaging cameras, to check for any hidden fire spread or hot spots.

"We are pleased to report that none were found. We would like to thank our colleagues from Red Watch at Shrewsbury for their support and skills in the effective use of the ALP at this incident. Our thanks to the members of public and motorists for their patience whilst this incident was dealt with."