Council tax precept to increase for Market Drayton residents

A report from a finance and general purposes meeting showed that, to cover the budget shortfall for 2026/27, a 20.55 per cent increase in the precept would be required. This would see a band D property pay £163.97 a year – an increase of £27.95.

The total precept, said the report, would be £713,368 with the council’s general reserves being around £367,559. No funds were being carried out to cover the costs of running any services devolved by Shropshire Council, which potentially could come the town council’s way.

A full council meeting was held on Thursday (January 15) to set the budget and precept. However, the Mayor of Market Drayton, Councillor Tim Manton, proposed a precept increase of only five per cent.

Councillor Tim Manton (inset) proposed that Market Drayton Town Council's precept be increased by five per cent for the 2026/27 financial year. Picture: Market Drayton Town Council/Google

“I think a lot of what this town council provides is very good and of high quality,” he said.

“We wouldn’t want to see any drawback in that. If we are to continue to offer the level of service that we as a town council are offering our residents and looking to go to further, that clearly has to be paid for.

“I would consider that a 5 per cent increase in our precept, which is only a small hit for a band D property of £6.80 a year. Which I know will be a lot of money for some people, but I think it will be a reasonable increase.”

Councillor Manton explained that will leave a budget shortall of £92,000, which would be covered from the town council’s reserves.

His proposal was seconded by Councillor Gary Groves and unanimously approved.