Decision looms on controversial plan to build nine homes in village near Market Drayton
More than 200 objections have been lodged against plans to build nine new homes in a village near Market Drayton.
Plus
By Megan Jones
Published
Outline plans to build nine new homes on four acres of land in Ashley, near Market Drayton, were submitted to the local authority towards the end of last year.
The scheme, put forward by Newcastle Under Lyme-based Zizzio Limited, proposes building nine detached homes on the site to the south of School Lane.
An outline application establishes the principle of development on the site, with details and designs to be decided in a further application.