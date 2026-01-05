The incident happened in Windsmoor shortly before 2pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On Monday, January 5, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Market Drayton in a domestic property.

“Crews extinguished using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one covering jet. Crews assisted by Staffordshire Fire Service.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Market Drayton, as well as an operations officer.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.