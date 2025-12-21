Firefighters clear 'smoke-logged flat' in north Shropshire retirement complex after cooking mishap

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Corbet Court, a retirement housing complex in Market Drayton, at around 1am on Sunday, December 21, following reports of a property fire.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene from Hodnet and Market Drayton fire stations.

Corbet Court, a retirement housing complex in Market Drayton. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "On arrival of crews they found this to be a smoke logged flat, crews ventilated the property and found this to be caused by fumes from cooking."

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received just before 1.30am.