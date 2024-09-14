Market Drayton town centre shop with accommodation for sale - take a look inside
A shop with living accommodation in the heart of Market Drayton town centre has been listed for sale and received a reduction in price.
The property on Queen Street in the North Shropshire market town has been listed with Barbers estate agents and reduced on September 5 to a guide price of £114,500.
With one main town car park situated approximately 200 yards away, the shop is in a prime location and "couldn't be better" according to the listing.
The building is situated on Queen Street that features an array of character properties with shops, cafes, hair dressers and office spaces.
On the ground floor is a shared entrance hall with a shop to the left. It features beams and an inglenook fireplace housing a traditional fireplace, and windows overlooking Queen Street with secondary glazing as well as a counter area.
To the rear of the shop is a narrow scullery with a Belfast sink that leads out to a small rear yard and a toilet.
Also in the entrance hall is a further door that leads to a staircase and a first floor flat. It is said to be "full of character" with secondary glazing to the windows.
The lounge features a tiled fireplace housing an electric fire while the bedroom features its original cast iron fireplace. From the bedroom is a shower room with a toilet and sink, and a kitchenette completes the shop's accommodation.
The town centre property is for sale via a modern auction.
