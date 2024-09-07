Major Shropshire road shut for several hours after 'serious' crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police said that the A53 had been shut from the Tern Hill Roundabout in a northeast direction, towards Market Drayton.

Shropshire Police first posted about the closure at around 1.20am.

The road was still closed at 11am according to the AA, and fire engines were reported to be at the scene until around 9am.

The original post from Shropshire Police on social media said: "A53 Market Drayton in Shropshire. Please be aware that due to a serious road traffic collision between the Ternhill roundabout and the Adderley Road roundabout a road closure is currently in place.

"Officers are currently at the scene and ask for you to find an alternative route."