Firefighters rescue three people from B&M lift stuck between floors in Market Drayton

Firefighters rushed to rescue three people stuck in a budget supermarket lift in Market Drayton.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in B&M in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, at 5:22pm yesterday (Friday, July 11). 

One fire engine was dispatched from Market Drayton fire station. 

B&M home store and garden centre, Market Drayton
Upon arrival, crews found three people stuck in a lift between floors. 

Firefighters used small gear to help free the people and the incident was declared under control by 6:45pm. 

