Firefighters rescue three people from B&M lift stuck between floors in Market Drayton
Firefighters rushed to rescue three people stuck in a budget supermarket lift in Market Drayton.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in B&M in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, at 5:22pm yesterday (Friday, July 11).
One fire engine was dispatched from Market Drayton fire station.
Upon arrival, crews found three people stuck in a lift between floors.
Firefighters used small gear to help free the people and the incident was declared under control by 6:45pm.