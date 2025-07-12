Firefighters rescue three people from B&M lift stuck between floors in Market Drayton

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in B&M in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, at 5:22pm yesterday (Friday, July 11).

One fire engine was dispatched from Market Drayton fire station.

B&M home store and garden centre, Market Drayton

Upon arrival, crews found three people stuck in a lift between floors.

Firefighters used small gear to help free the people and the incident was declared under control by 6:45pm.