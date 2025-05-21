Person trapped in Telford medical practice lift is freed by firefighters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Lawley Medical Practice, Farriers Green, Lawley, Telford, at 10.19am today (Wednesday, May 21).

One fire engine was mobilised from Wellington’s station.

The incident happened in Lawley Medical Practice. Photo: Colin Whitehead/Google

Upon arrival, crews found one person trapped in the lift car.

They used lift keys to release the person trapped and the incident concluded at 10:35am.

This is the most recent lift rescue the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has attended to recently. Just over a week ago, the fire service rushed to help several people stuck in the M&S lift in Shrewsbury.