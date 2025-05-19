Firefighters rush to house fire in Wellington caused by tumble dryer
Firefighters rushed to a house fire in Telford this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Roseway, Wellington, Telford, just after 7:30pm today (Monday, May 19).
Two fire engines were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington stations. An operations officer joined the firefighters too.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze involved clothing within a tumble dryer.
Crews extinguished the fire using a hosereel jet while wearing breathing apparatus.
The incident concluded just after 8pm.