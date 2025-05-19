Fire services tackle blaze believed to be caused by a tumble dryer in busy Telford high street
Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in a commercial building in Dawley.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently responding to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Dawley’s High Street.
Two firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using one hose real jet to tackle the blaze.
A spokesperson for the fire service said it is believed that the blaze was caused by a tumble dryer.
Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident.