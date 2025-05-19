Fire services tackle blaze believed to be caused by a tumble dryer in busy Telford high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently responding to a call about a fire at a commercial building in Dawley’s High Street.

Two firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus and using one hose real jet to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters attended to the scene in Dawley. Photo: PA

A spokesperson for the fire service said it is believed that the blaze was caused by a tumble dryer.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident.