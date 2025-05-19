Two casualties assessed after car hits wall in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The car collided with a wall at Windy Leasowe in Snedshill at around 7pm on Sunday (May 18). Medics assessed two patients, who were both discharged at the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 7.01pm on Sunday, May 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“Request from ambulance [service] to assist in making the vehicle safe. Fire crews used small tools.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall on Windy Leasowe at 6.41pm last night, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients who were assessed and discharged at the scene."