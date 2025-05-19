Shropshire Star
Close

Two casualties assessed after car hits wall in Telford

Paramedics and firefighters rushed to a crash in Telford.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The car collided with a wall at Windy Leasowe in Snedshill at around 7pm on Sunday (May 18). Medics assessed two patients, who were both discharged at the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 7.01pm on Sunday, May 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford.

“Request from ambulance [service] to assist in making the vehicle safe. Fire crews used small tools.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford. 

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall on Windy Leasowe at 6.41pm last night, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients who were assessed and discharged at the scene."

Similar stories
Most popular