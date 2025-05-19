Shropshire Star
Emergency services rush to crash between car and bus in Telford - man taken to hospital

Emergency services responded to a crash between a car and a bus in Telford this morning.

By Geha Pandey
West Mercia Police received a call reporting the crash between a car and a bus on Jiggers Bank, Coalbrookdale, Telford at 11:50am today (Monday, May 19).

Officers were joined by the West Midlands Ambulance Service at the scene. 

Emergency Services Stock
Emergency services rushed a crash in Telford this morning. Photo: PA

Upon arrival, the emergency services helped one patient, a man, from the car who was then treated for injuries not believed to be serious on site. 

The man was then taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further assessment. 

