'If you've been a victim of rural crime in Shropshire, we want to hear from you'

John Campion, West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, is calling on farmers, andowners, and residents across the region to voice their views, experiences, and concerns by attending an online focus group.

The meeting focusing on Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin is on Wednesday (May 21) at 6pm. You can register your interest in attending here.

Alongside Mr Campion, the group will include a representative from West Mercia Police. All feedback captured will help shape the meeting and be shared with Chief Constable Richard Cooper at the next assurance and accountability meeting in June.

The new chief constable of West Mercia Police, Richard Cooper (left) with Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion. Picture: West Mercia PCC

Mr Campion said his meeting with Mr Cooper will be recorded and shared with the public. Mr Cooper was confirmed as the new Chief Constable in March, the first person to permanently hold the position since Pippa Mills, who left the force in October 2023.