Sudden downpour causes flash flood in Telford hospital's new entrance

Last year, a new entrance at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford was opened as part of a broader multi-million pound transformation of the hospital.

The new entrance was designed to transform the ‘front door’ of the hospital, with an improved reception, better access and wayfinding for patients as well as a Costa Coffee.

But on Thursday (May 1) following the hottest day of the year, a sudden downpour saw water flood the new facility.

An onlooker who took these pictures said: "It rained all of a sudden, quite hard, but there was no where for the water to go. It has flooded the entrance."

The pictures show several inches of water flooding the corridor, with even wheelchairs left stranded.

Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust which runs the hospital has been approached for further information.