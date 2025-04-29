'Don't dispair': Coalbrookdale cafe announces closure but reassures customers they 'aren't going anywhere'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Dale End Café in the Ironbridge Gorge have announced they will be closing the café "for good" this weekend.

Taking to social media to announce the closure, a spokesperson for the café said the closure would "bring to an end its life as a cafe" but reassured customers that they weren't going anyway.

The post said: "After 8 years we've decided to close the café for good. Dale End Café will close this Sunday at 2pm for the final time, bringing to an end its life as a café for now. But, don't despair!

Dale End Cafe, Coalbrookdale. Photo: Google

"We're not going anywhere and nobody is losing their jobs. We're refocusing what and how we are doing things and although we will no longer be a café anymore, we will have some tantalising offerings to tempt you with in the future.

"We've loved every moment we've been part of the Coalbrookdale and Gorge Community."

Teasing an update, the post said residents would have to "wait a little longer" for the future plans.