Disposable BBQ left in a bin in Telford involved in fire
Firefighters were called to an open fire in Telford this evening.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Cannongate, St Georges, Telford, at 6:52pm today (Monday, May 19).
Fire crews were dispatched from the service’s Telford Central station.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze involved a discarded disposable BBQ in a public bin.
They used knapsacks to extinguish the fire.
The incident concluded at 7:15pm.