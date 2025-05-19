Disposable BBQ left in a bin in Telford involved in fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Cannongate, St Georges, Telford, at 6:52pm today (Monday, May 19).

Fire crews were dispatched from the service’s Telford Central station.

Firefighters were called to an open fire in Telford this evening. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze involved a discarded disposable BBQ in a public bin.

They used knapsacks to extinguish the fire.

The incident concluded at 7:15pm.