Shropshire Star
Close

Disposable BBQ left in a bin in Telford involved in fire

Firefighters were called to an open fire in Telford this evening. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Cannongate, St Georges, Telford, at 6:52pm today (Monday, May 19). 

Fire crews were dispatched from the service’s Telford Central station. 

Two firefighters retrieve equipment from a fire engine
Firefighters were called to an open fire in Telford this evening. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze involved a discarded disposable BBQ in a public bin. 

They used knapsacks to extinguish the fire. 

The incident concluded at 7:15pm. 

Similar stories
Most popular