Firefighters lead horse rescue in Shifnal
Firefighters used a hydraulic crane to help rescue a horse.
The incident took place near Bonemill Lane in Shifnal yesterday (Sunday, May 19) with fire crews alerted at around 11.50am.
Crews from a number of fire stations attended, using the hydraulic crane arm of a fire engine, known as a HIAB, to get the horse on its feet.
A post from Amber Watch Wellington said the animal had been left in the care of a vet.
It said: "Amber Watch alerted at 11.53am along with wholetime colleagues from Wellington and Telford Central to an animal rescue.
"Crews used equipment carried on the rescue tender, along with the HIAB to get the horse back on to its feet.
"Vet was in attendance providing sedation throughout to ensure a safe rescue. The horse has been left in the care of the vet."