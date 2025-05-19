Firefighters lead horse rescue in Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place near Bonemill Lane in Shifnal yesterday (Sunday, May 19) with fire crews alerted at around 11.50am.

The horse was helped upright by fire crews using hydraulic equipment. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

Crews from a number of fire stations attended, using the hydraulic crane arm of a fire engine, known as a HIAB, to get the horse on its feet.

A post from Amber Watch Wellington said the animal had been left in the care of a vet.

It said: "Amber Watch alerted at 11.53am along with wholetime colleagues from Wellington and Telford Central to an animal rescue.

Fire crews at the scene. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"Crews used equipment carried on the rescue tender, along with the HIAB to get the horse back on to its feet.

"Vet was in attendance providing sedation throughout to ensure a safe rescue. The horse has been left in the care of the vet."