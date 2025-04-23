Shropshire Star
I visited Telford's 'scenic suburbia' to find out what locals love about Lawley

As part of a new series celebrating Shropshire's towns and villages, we visited the ever-growing community of Lawley see if - and why - locals love their neighbourhood.

By Megan Jones
Published

Out of all the new developments expanding older settlements in Telford, I can't think of another place that has changed so much, so quickly, as Lawley.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD JAMIE RICKETTS 21/04/2025 - SHROPSHIRE STAR - Lawley, Telford, Shropshire. To go with Love your Neighbourhood feature. In Picture: Lawley Cross Roads
So recent were most of the changes, that the rise of 'new' Lawley is captured by Google Street View.

Lawley's Morrisons superstore and Anytime Fitness gym
But, for those unfamiliar with the area - or for those unable to cast your mind back 16 or so years - I'll summarise.

Plans for one of the largest urban extensions in the Midlands, or the 'residential development comprising 3,300 dwellings' known as Lawley Village, were first unveiled in 2005. 

Telford Hall Care Home
The series of modern housing estates would cluster around a mini town centre, sat atop green fields at the foot of the small hill that housed 'old' Lawley.

Shops in Birchfield Way
Today, the thriving community includes two primary schools, two care homes, a supermarket, a pub and a range of shops. 

Shops in Birchfield Way
