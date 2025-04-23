I visited Telford's 'scenic suburbia' to find out what locals love about Lawley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Out of all the new developments expanding older settlements in Telford, I can't think of another place that has changed so much, so quickly, as Lawley.

Lawley

So recent were most of the changes, that the rise of 'new' Lawley is captured by Google Street View.

Lawley's Morrisons superstore and Anytime Fitness gym

But, for those unfamiliar with the area - or for those unable to cast your mind back 16 or so years - I'll summarise.

Plans for one of the largest urban extensions in the Midlands, or the 'residential development comprising 3,300 dwellings' known as Lawley Village, were first unveiled in 2005.

Telford Hall Care Home

The series of modern housing estates would cluster around a mini town centre, sat atop green fields at the foot of the small hill that housed 'old' Lawley.

Shops and homes in Birchfield Way

Today, the thriving community includes two primary schools, two care homes, a supermarket, a pub and a range of shops.