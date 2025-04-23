I visited Telford's 'scenic suburbia' to find out what locals love about Lawley
As part of a new series celebrating Shropshire's towns and villages, we visited the ever-growing community of Lawley see if - and why - locals love their neighbourhood.
Out of all the new developments expanding older settlements in Telford, I can't think of another place that has changed so much, so quickly, as Lawley.
So recent were most of the changes, that the rise of 'new' Lawley is captured by Google Street View.
But, for those unfamiliar with the area - or for those unable to cast your mind back 16 or so years - I'll summarise.
Plans for one of the largest urban extensions in the Midlands, or the 'residential development comprising 3,300 dwellings' known as Lawley Village, were first unveiled in 2005.
The series of modern housing estates would cluster around a mini town centre, sat atop green fields at the foot of the small hill that housed 'old' Lawley.
Today, the thriving community includes two primary schools, two care homes, a supermarket, a pub and a range of shops.