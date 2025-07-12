Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters tackle one acre of burnt field in Market Drayton

Firefighters rushed to a field on fire in Market Drayton.

By Geha Pandey
Published

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Eaton Upon Tern, Market Drayton, at around 9:16pm yesterday (Friday, July 11). 

Two fire engines were dispatched from Market Drayton and Wellington fire stations. 

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Jamie Ricketts
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving around one-acre of burnt field and hedgerow. 

Firefighters used two extended hosereel jets and drag rakes to extinguish the fire. 

The incident was declared under control by 10:10pm. 

Similar stories

Most popular