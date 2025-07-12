Firefighters tackle one acre of burnt field in Market Drayton

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Eaton Upon Tern, Market Drayton, at around 9:16pm yesterday (Friday, July 11).

Two fire engines were dispatched from Market Drayton and Wellington fire stations.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving around one-acre of burnt field and hedgerow.

Firefighters used two extended hosereel jets and drag rakes to extinguish the fire.

The incident was declared under control by 10:10pm.