Firefighters tackle one acre of burnt field in Market Drayton
Firefighters rushed to a field on fire in Market Drayton.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Eaton Upon Tern, Market Drayton, at around 9:16pm yesterday (Friday, July 11).
Two fire engines were dispatched from Market Drayton and Wellington fire stations.
Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving around one-acre of burnt field and hedgerow.
Firefighters used two extended hosereel jets and drag rakes to extinguish the fire.
The incident was declared under control by 10:10pm.