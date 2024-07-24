'All in favour': Boost for town after £1m brewery extension plans approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joules Brewery, based at Great Hales Street, want to renovate the shuttered Stags Head pub next door and add an events and museum space to host private functions and brewery tours.

Under the plans approved this week, the existing 19th-century pub building will be refurbished and a two-storey rear extension will provide a function room on the ground floor with a reception area.

The building’s first floor could also provide a new long-term home for the town’s museum and resource centre.

The plans form part of a £1million expansion at the company’s Market Drayton brewery premises, launched in February this year, which the company says demonstrates their “total and unequivocal” commitment to brewing in the area.

Around 11 new jobs are set to be created by the planned expansion.

“The building has been vacant for some time and is in need of renovation,” said a report by the council’s planners.

“The proposed development will provide improved facilities and provide a social venue for the town and provide opportunities for private functions, whilst the relocation of the Market Drayton Museum and increased floor area will provide an improved tourism attraction for the town and help to assist economic growth. The principle for the development is considered acceptable.”

The application received a total of 17 comments on Shropshire Council’s planning portal, all of them in favour of the proposal.

The Drayton Civic Society, who run the museum and resource centre on Shropshire Street, described the development as a “wonderful opportunity” but say fitting out the proposed museum space would require fundraising efforts.

“The majority of our members feel that having the Town Museum in this more prominent, spacious and easier to access and park location would be of benefit in the long term to the Civic Society and would create a centrepiece for the town,” said a spokesperson.

“This project will provide us with the opportunity to bring Drayton’s History and Heritage to the forefront. However, this undertaking will be a long-term project for the Civic Society, a small Registered Charity run by volunteers.

“There will be hurdles to overcome and it may take several years to raise all the grant funding required for us to complete and fit out the shell to accommodate the museum and turn this wonderful opportunity into reality.”