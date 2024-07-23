'My life flashed before my eyes': Teenage driver thanks stranger who helped her after A53 crash
A teenager has thanked a stranger for coming to her aid after she was involved in a crash that flipped her car.
The A53 near Market Drayton was closed for several hours on Monday evening following a three-vehicle collision.
The incident left one 19-year-old driver upside down in her car after it was flipped.
Market Drayton resident, Lauren Caldecott, said her "life flashed before [her] eyes" in the incident that happened at around 6.15pm.
In a post on social media, Lauren passed on her thanks to the stranger who came to her aid and left a warning for road users.
"I want to start by saying, whoever the gentleman was who came and saved me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart," the 19-year-old wrote.
"Please stay safe on the roads and respect one another. My life flashed before my eyes and I wouldn't wish this upon anyone.
"Hug your loved ones and never take life for granted."
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police confirmed officers were called to the scene on Newcastle Road, near the junction for Clod Hall on Monday.
They added: "The collision involved a Peugeot 108, which was on its roof, a Vauxhall Astra and a Citreon C5. The driver of the Vauxhall driver, a man, will be reported for driving without due care and attention."
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that one of their ambulances attended the scene at around 8pm.
"On arrival, we discovered one patient, a teenage female, who was assessed and discharged at the scene," they added.