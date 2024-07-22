'Please seek alternative routes': Crash closes busy road in north Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The A53 near Market Drayton was closed in both directions on Monday evening following a crash.

According to traffic data, the road was closed from the Almington turn-off to Tunstall Hall Care Centre.

At around 7.30pm, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are currently on the scene of a road traffic collision at A53 Market Drayton at the junction with Clod Hall.

"Road is closed in both directions. Please seek alternative routes."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.