Fire crews rush to gas leak at Market Drayton property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out to Longlands Lane at around 9.15am today following reports in the area of a gas leak.

A spokesperson said they sent a crew with a Hazmat officer in attendance.

Also at the scene of the incident were: a utility company.

The spokesperson said the "gas leak" was located in a residential flat and was caused by a cooking appliance valve being accidentally left open.

Fire service personnel isolated the supply to the appliance.