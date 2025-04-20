Tony's Chocolonely recalls Easter eggs and chocolate bars due to 'potential health risk'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Tony's Chocolonely has recalled four of its chocolate products this Easter as they may be contaminated with metal and stones.

Two of the products that have been recalled are the Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Egg 242g and the Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Choc Egg 242G due to the potential presence of metal fragments.

The affected eggs have a best before date of June 2025.

The batch codes that are being recalled are L0385D, L3304D, L3394D, L3404D, L3444D, L3454D, L3474D for the Caramel Sea Salt eggs, and L0305D, L0355D, L3544D, L3194D, L3314D, L3324D, L3334D, L3344D, L3374D, L3514D, L3524D, L3534D for the milk chocolate egg.

Tony's Chocolonely has recalled two eggs and two chocolate bars

As well as the Easter eggs, the Dutch chocolate manufacturer has also recalled two regular chocolate bars, the Tony’s Dark Chocolate 51% Almond & Sea Salt 180g and the Tony’s Chocolonely Everything Bar 180g due to the potential presence of small stones.

The batches being recalled have a LOT code of 4332, 4333 for the Everything Bar and 162633, 162614, 163061, and 163472 for the Almond and Sea Salt bars.

Tony's Chocolonely bars.

Anyone who has purchased a product with a batch code listed above is asked to return the product to the shop they bought it from, even if they do not have the receipt.

A notice on the Tony's Chocolonely website read: "This recall only affects these specific products and lot codes. All other Tony’s Chocolonely products remain safe to consume and are not impacted.

"Do you have a bar with the impacted lot number(s)? Please don’t eat the chocolate. Instead, we kindly ask you that you return the product to the store where you bought it for a refund or replacement, even if you don't have a receipt."

A product recall notice from Sainsbury's read: "Sainsbury’s have been made aware that Tony’s Chocolonely are recalling the above chocolate eggs from Sainsbury’s stores, due to the potential presence of metal fragments. Please carefully check the above lot codes to see if you have an affected product.

"If you have purchased the above product with the affected lot code, please do not consume this product and instead return it to any Sainsbury’s store for a refund.

"For any further information, please visit www.tonyschocolonely.com and click the recall notice link on the landing page.

"All other Tony’s Easter products are unaffected by this issue. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused."