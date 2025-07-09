Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley set for tax summit with Shropshire businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce members are being invited to learn more about new tax regulations in a workshop set to take place in the county town later this month.

The event will take place on July 24, from 10am to 11.30am, at the chamber’s Shrewsbury base on the Battlefield Enterprise Park, where Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley will brief businesses on the details of the Government’s new tax rules.

Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable insights and ask questions about how these changes may impact local businesses.

Shropshire Chamber CEO Ruth Ross with Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley

“As a chamber, we’ve been working ever more closely with our local Shropshire MPs in recent months to make sure our members’ voices are heard in Parliament, and that our county’s businesses are well represented at a national level.

“This session with Julia is exclusively for chamber members and spaces will be limited, so anyone keen to attend should book early to secure a place.”

The session follows round-table discussions organised by the chamber over the past few weeks including sessions with South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson and Telford's MP Shaun Davies.

Ruth said: “We have welcomed businesses and organisations from all sectors to these talks, and covered many topics including recruitment and skills shortages, transport and broadband infrastructure, and affordable housing and space for business expansion.

“The discussions have been extremely positive and we feel businesses have helped our MPs have a clearer and more detailed understanding of the county, which will help to inform their advocacy for Shropshire and their policy work in Westminster.”

To find out more about the tax regulations session, visit shropshire-chamber.co.uk.